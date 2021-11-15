Dengue has worsened in the national capital this year with more than 5,000 cases this year, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the city in a year since 2015, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Nearly 2,570 fresh cases have been logged in the last one week, however, no fresh fatality due to dengue has been reported.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, 5,277 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 13, which is the highest count in a year since 2015.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), the report stated.

The High Court had recently issued a notice to the Delhi government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding an action plan to control the dengue outbreak in Delhi.

The central government had extended help to nine states and union territories with a higher caseload of dengue, including Delhi, and sent high-level teams to support them in public health measures for its control and management.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, with the change in weather conditions, dengue cases are expected to be in control over the next 7-10 days.

Dengue cases have increased this time. We are keeping a check on it and doing everything needed. The weather's changing and I hope dengue cases get controlled within the next 7-10 days" Kejriwal said recently.

“The situation of dengue has worsened this year as compared to the previous year. "Last year, people were careful because Covid-19 restrictions were there. This year, the situation has worsened in the last four to five weeks," Pooja Khosla, Senior Consultant, Department of Medicine, Sri Ganga Ram hospital said.

“There is a type of ‘complicated dengue’ in which the patients have a high fever, bleeding complications, breathlessness, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting etc. They directly lead to ICUs as they need blood, oxygen support," she added.

