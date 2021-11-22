Dengue has worsened in the national capital this year with cases jumping to over 7,100, and nearly 5,600 of those being recorded in November alone, according to a civic report released on Monday.

On November 15, the city had recorded a cumulative total of 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015.

Nearly 1,850 fresh cases have been logged in the last one week. However, no fresh fatality due due to dengue has been reported.

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 7,128 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 20.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

The High Court had recently issued a notice to the Delhi government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding an action plan to control the dengue outbreak in Delhi.

The central government had extended help to nine states and union territories with a higher caseload of dengue, including Delhi, and sent high-level teams to support them in public health measures for its control and management.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, with the change in weather conditions, dengue cases are expected to be in control over the next 7-10 days.

Dengue cases have increased this time. We are keeping a check on it and doing everything needed. The weather's changing and I hope dengue cases get controlled within the next 7-10 days" Kejriwal said recently.

“The situation of dengue has worsened this year as compared to the previous year. "Last year, people were careful because Covid-19 restrictions were there. This year, the situation has worsened in the last four to five weeks," Pooja Khosla, Senior Consultant, Department of Medicine, Sri Ganga Ram hospital had said earlier.

