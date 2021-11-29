The national capital Delhi witnessed the worst dengue outbreak this year, with 8,276 people getting infected, according to a civic report. Of the total 8,276 dengue cases, more than 6,700 emerged in November alone, the report added.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019), and 1072 (2020), as per the report.

On November 17, the city had recorded a cumulative total of 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases of vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015.

The number of cases had mounted 7,128 on November 22.

Nearly 1,148 fresh cases of dengue have been logged in the last one week, however, no fresh fatality has been reported.

Delhi experienced a massive outbreak of dengue in 2015, when the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

