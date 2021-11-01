Five more deaths due to dengue have been recorded in the national capital this year. With this, the total number of deaths due to Dengue has reached six. The number of cases of vector-borne disease has climbed to over 1,530, according to a civic report released today.

Of the total count of dengue cases in Delhi this year, 1,196 have been reported this month till October 30.

This is the highest number of fatalities due to dengue recorded in a year in the national capital since 2017 when the total death count officially reported had stood at 10, the same as in 2016 (10).

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health will constitute an expert team to monitor rising dengue cases in Delhi, news agency ANI reported

This development comes as a review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the dengue situation across the country is underway in the national capital.

With the rising number of dengue cases, breaching the 1,000-mark in recent days, the government and the private hospitals across Delhi have ramped up the beds and other medical facilities. As the COVID-19 cases subsided in Delhi, the rising of cases of Dengue has been a headache for the healthcare workers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.