Delhi: Dense fog, low visibility delay arrival of trains. Check list here

Delhi: Dense fog, low visibility delay arrival of trains. Check list here2 min read . 04:44 PM IST
- On Tuesday several trains were reported to be running late by few hours owing to low visibility in the national capital induced by fog.
National capital Delhi woke up to dense fog on Tuesday, With the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicting very dense fog in Delhi during the next two days, it is likely to affect transport system like airplanes and trains.
On Tuesday several trains were reported to be running late by few hours owing to low visibility in the national capital induced by fog.
According to officials, on Tuesday more than 32 trains were cancelled in Moradabad due to dense fog leaving passengers upset.
Hetram Singh CRS Moradabad Railway Station told news agency ANI, "More than 32 trains have been cancelled by railways due to poor visibility induced by fog in Moradabad. The fog was very dense till 10:30 am on Tuesday. All the trains coming to Moradabad are delayed by a few hours. Due to cancellation and delay in trains, passengers are getting upset".
Here is a tweet shared by news agency ANI about the trains that are running late
There was severe fog in the country's capital Delhi today. For the first time in this season, people saw the whole of Delhi wrapped in a sheet of fog. Not only this, the surrounding areas of Delhi, that is, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Baghpat, Rohtak and Rewari also witnessed severe smog.
Owing to dense fog, people faced problems in movement. Due to the fog, people reached the office late today.
Further the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has started following Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) to ensure safe operations during the prevailing dense foggy conditions.
An airport official said flight operations were not affected as Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) were in place for around 10 hours till 10.30 am on Tuesday. On Monday, it was just four hours starting at midnight.
According to CPRO Northern Railway
-Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar VikramShalla-late by five hours
-Barauni-New Delhi special - late by five hours
-Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani -late by three hours
- Rajendranagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti -late by three hours
-Banaras-New Delhi Superfast-late by two hours
-Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express-late by two hours
-Dibrugarh- New Delhi Rajdhani Express -late by two hours
-Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express- late by 3:30 hours
-Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani- late by 1:30 hours
-Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Express- late by 2:34 hours respectively
