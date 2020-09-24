Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Covid positive, diagnosed with dengue

Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia﻿ , who was being treated for Covid-19, has now been diagnosed with dengue, said office of deputy CM.

Admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi a few days back after complaining of fever and low oxygen levels, Sisodia's blood platelets count is falling, it said.

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation.

Earlier in the day, officials said that Sisodia is stable, and he will undergo another coronavirus test in a couple of days.

"He is still in ICU since yesterday, but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support as per requirement, and under constant observation," a senior doctor of the hospital said.

In a video message, Sisodia praised the efforts made by doctors at the LNJP hospital.

"I have been brought to the LNJP Hospital after a need was felt for it. But, seeing the spirit with which the doctors and other healthcare workers are serving patients, I must say, as a deputy chief minister, it is very encouraging," he said.

"It is a wonderful facility here and I am very proud of them. If you need any medical attention in this coronavirus time, LNJP is ready to serve you," the minister said.

"He (Sisodia) was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure since he was continuously having a little higher body temperature and his oxygen level dropped slightly," a senior official said on Wednesday.

Sisodia was unable to attend the one-day Delhi Assembly session on September 14 since he had tested positive for the disease.

He is the second Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to contract COVID-19 infection after Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The health minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was hospitalised. He was later administered plasma therapy.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the second wave of coronavirus pandemic has hit its peak in the national capital with experts hinting that the cases of infection will decline in the coming days.

