Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to covid-19

NEW DELHI : Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was hospitalised on Wednesday due to coronavirus, people families with the matter said.

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was admitted to the state-run Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital here at around 4 PM following complaints of low oxygen levels and fever. He has been kept under observation, they said.

He had tested positive for coronavirus infection on September 14 and was in home isolation.

"After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept myself in seclusion. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work," Sisodia had tweeted in Hindi on September 14.

हल्का बुख़ार होने के बाद आज कोरोना टेस्ट क़राया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोज़िटिव आई है. मैंने स्वयं को एकांतवास में रख लिया है.

फ़िलहाल बुख़ार या अन्य कोई परेशानी नहीं है मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूँ. आप सब की दुआओं से जल्द ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर काम पर लौटूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020

Sisodia is the second minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In June, Health Minister Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via