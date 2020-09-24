Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, hospitalised for Covid, diagnosed with dengue

New Delhi: A day after he was admitted to the hospital, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday was diagnosed dengue along with covid-19. Officials said that Sisodia’s platelet count was falling. He had been admitted to the hospital after complaints of breathlessness.

Sisodia on 14 September had announced that he had tested positive for covid-19. He had been under home quarantine since. On Wednesday, he was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jayprakash hospital after his blood oxygen levels began to fall.

On 14 September Sisodia said that he had undertaken a test after suffering from mild fever. While recovering from home, Sisodia had continued to work and had held press conferences related to his role as education minister.

Sisodia is the second member of the Delhi cabinet to have been detected from the virus. Previously, health minister Satyendar Jain had tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a private hospital where he also received plasma therapy. Several members of the Delhi assembly including Atishi have previously tested positive for the disease but recovered at home.

Delhi, which had seen a decline in the number of cases has once again seen a spurt in cases with over 3500 cases being reported over the last three weeks. The government has also increased the number of daily tests being conducted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via