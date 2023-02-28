Delhi Deputy CM's arrest triggers Opposition outcry against BJP
- A noticeable aspect of the Indian political scenario ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 election was a united voice of the Opposition calling the CBI arrest unfair means of BJP to counter another party- AAP.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, 26 February in the Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’. The Rouse Avenue CBI court on Monday remanded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to five more days of CBI custody for interrogation.
