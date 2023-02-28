Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, 26 February in the Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’. The Rouse Avenue CBI court on Monday remanded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to five more days of CBI custody for interrogation.

Sisodia has denied any charges of involvement in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

However, one noticeable aspect of the Indian political scenario ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 election was a united voice of the Opposition calling the CBI arrest unfair means of BJP to counter another party- AAP.

Congress

The biggest Opposition Party Indian National Congress took a nuanced stance on the development. Congress alleged that institutions like the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax Department have become instruments of "political vendetta" under the Narendra Modi government and opposition leaders are selectively targeted to destroy their reputation.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, "The Congress has always held the belief that institutions like ED, CBI and Income Tax Department have become instruments of political vendetta and harassment under Modi Sarkar."

CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said "many Sisodias" have been arrested in the country but people don't get to know about them.

There is "terror" of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Income Tax department in the country, while the judiciary and Election Commission are under pressure, he claimed.

Trinamool Congress

"If @msisodia had got himself a BJP brand of washing machine, he would never been arrested. Bravo, Manish… Allies… have all abandoned BJP. Only CBI, ED, IT remain true allies," tweeted Trinamool's Derek O'Brien.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction)

Sanjay Raut, senior leader of the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, and one of the opposition leaders in jail, tweeted, "The way BJP is arresting Opposition Leaders, I dread, what will happen to BJP leaders in future when they will be out of power".

The way BJP is arresting Opposition Leaders, I dread, what will happen to BJP leaders in future when they will be out of power. What if they are similarly persecuted/arrested? Who will come to their help? @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeofUT #ManishSisodiaArrested pic.twitter.com/PgSB7xN3W1 — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 26, 2023

Samajwadi party

"By arresting Manish Sisodia ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, BJP has proved that it is not only against education but also against the future of the children of Delhi," said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

CPM

The Communist Party of India also released a statement where they condemned the CBI arrest of Manish Sisodia who was also profiled by international newspaper the New York Times for his work in Delhi as the education minister.

"In almost every state where the government is run by an opposition party, cases are filed against leaders, arrests are made so as to destabilise the governments being run by opposition parties. Having failed to win elections by democratic means the Modi regime is using central agencies to undermine democracy in India targeting the opposition," the CPM said.

They said that Sisodia's arrest is "part of the Modi Government project to weaponise central investigative agencies to target opposition party leaders".

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren termed the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as another "brazen attempt" by the BJP-led government at the Centre to suppress democratically elected state governments.

Soren said the arrest of Sisodia, which took place in Delhi on Sunday, is "disappointing and disheartening". "This is yet another brazen attempt to attack and suppress voices of democratically elected state governments which are working hard for people especially the marginalised and their issues," he said in a tweet.

Other Opposition parties

Apart from Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, CPM, Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Nitish Kumar's Janta Dal United (JDU), Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have also condemned the arrest.