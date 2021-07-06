Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday urged the Central Government to provide coronavirus vaccines to the national capital "as soon as possible".

"I appeal to the central government to provide the vaccine as soon as possible according to the need of the people of Delhi," tweeted Sisodia (roughy translated from Hindi.

दिल्ली में पिछले दो हफ़्ते record-speed पर वैक्सीन लगाने का काम चला. लेकिन फ़िलहाल दिल्ली में वैक्सीन ख़त्म है और केंद्र सरकार से सप्लाई भी फ़िलहाल नहीं आ रही.



मेरी केंद्र सरकार से अपील है कि दिल्ली वालों की ज़रूरत के हिसाब से जल्द से जल्द वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराए. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 6, 2021

According to the city health bulletin, 80,841 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in Delhi in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of inoculated people to 84,70,002.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 79 cases of coronavirus at a positivity rate of 0.11% and four fatalities, according to a health bulletin on Tuesday.

As many as 154 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said.

Delhi has recorded a total of 14,34,687 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered, the health department bulletin said.

The death toll stands at 25,001, it said.

There were 833 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi on Tuesday, the bulletin stated. On Monday, the number of active cases stood at 912.

Tuesday's figure of active cases was the lowest since April 9 last year when the number was 720.

There are 269 people under home isolation, down from 300 the previous day.

The number of containment zones stood at 652, a decline from 701 the previous day, it said.

The bulletin said 69,866 tests, including 46,110 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Out of 14,548 available beds in hospitals, 476 are occupied as on Tuesday while the rest are vacant.

The national capital on Monday had recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and two more deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.09%.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 94 cases of COVID-19 at a positivity rate of 0.13% and seven deaths. It was also the first time the number of active cases in the city dropped below 1,000 since April last year.

The national capital had recorded 86 cases and five deaths on Saturday, while 93 cases and two deaths were recorded on Friday. According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals. On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2%, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.