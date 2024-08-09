Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  AAP leader Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months, says ‘feeling indebted to Babasaheb’ | Watch
BREAKING NEWS

AAP leader Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months, says ‘feeling indebted to Babasaheb’ | Watch

Livemint

  • The Supreme Court granted bail to the former deputy chief minister in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ case, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.

Mint Image

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months. The Supreme Court granted bail to the former deputy chief minister in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi excise policy "scam" case, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.

