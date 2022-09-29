Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Delhi detects 3 more monkeypox cases, total tally now 12

Delhi detects 3 more monkeypox cases, total tally now 12

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache
1 min read . 07:52 PM ISTLivemint

  • Five monkeypox patients are presently admitted at the LNJP Hospital

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi has detected three more monkeypox cases and with that, the total tally in the national capital has reached 12, official sources said on Thursday. Currently, five patients, who have contracted the virus, are admitted at the LNJP Hospital 

"Twelve positive cases of monkeypox have been reported so far here. Five patients are presently admitted at LNJP Hospital. No suspected patient is admitted there at present," the source said.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats, and sore throat and cough.

On Sunday, a suspected monkeypox patient, a 30-year-old Nigerian man, was admitted to the state-run hospital and his reports were awaited, officials had earlier said.

