DDA initiates online bookings for 10,000 flats under Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023 on FCFS basis. Includes EWS, LIG, MIG, and HIG categories with discounts for different groups.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated online bookings for approximately 10,000 flats spread across various categories within the city.

As per the reports, these flats, which are ready for occupancy and are freehold properties, will be allocated on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis.

The authority stated, "DDA launched Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023 on FCFS basis on Nov 24 with only newly constructed flats on offer. Under the scheme, some premium properties were earlier offered through e-auction. Now DDA is continuing with the sale of 7,931 flats under the same scheme to provide affordable housing to the general public."

Notably, among these properties are approximately 8,000 newly constructed flats designated for the economically weaker section (EWS) and low-income group (LIG) categories in Narela, as part of Phase III of the Diwali Special Housing Scheme. It included 1,420 EWS flats in Sector G7 and 6,511 flats in Pocket II Narela.

Moreover, the registration started for 445 middle-income group (MIG) flats located at Sector A1-A4, Narela, under the previous scheme (FCFS Phase IV) on Thursday. These flats are slated to be offered at a discounted rate.

"The authority recently approved a proposal to offer the carried-forward MIG flats at Sector A1-A4, Narela under FCFS Phase IV at a discount of 15% to general public and at a discount of 25% for all govt employees, including Centre and state, autonomous bodies, local bodies and PSUs as well as DDA's retired employees," DDA stated.

With a 15% discount, the cost of a flat will range from ₹85-87 lakh, and with 25% discount, ₹75-77 lakh, it added.

Eight high-income group (HIG) flats are available in Jasola, priced between ₹2 to 2.1 crore each. Additionally, in Rohini, there are 810 low-income group (LIG) flats available, with 34 in Sector 34 and 28 in Sector 35, priced at approximately ₹14 lakh each.

Furthermore, DDA is offering 107 LIG flats in pockets A1 & C2, Siraspur, at a cost of ₹17 lakh, and 89 LIG flats in pockets A1 and C2 in Loknayak Puram for ₹26-27 lakh each.

(With inputs from agencies)

