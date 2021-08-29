As concerns for the third wave of Covid-19 grows, the Delhi police have warned people against visiting temples for Janmashtami celebrations as the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines prohibit religious gatherings.

RP Meena, the DCP southeast Delhi, said action will be taken against those found violating Covid-19 guidelines.

"Devotees will not be permitted to visit temples on Janamashtami as DDMA guidelines prohibit religious gatherings. We will urge people to celebrate it at their homes and not to gather at temples. Action will be taken against those violating guidelines," said Meena.

Latest DDMA order

As per the last order of DDMA, religious places were allowed to open but without any visitors.

“All social / political / sports / entertainment / cultural /religious / festival related gatherings and congregations should remain prohibited throughout Delhi until 31 August," the order read.

Centre's advice to state govts

The Delhi police' statement comes a day after the central government told states to ensure no large gatherings during the upcoming festival season.

It also suggested imposing local-level restrictions to arrest the spread of coronavirus in districts where a spike is being witnessed.

In a notification, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said that the ongoing Covid restrictions will be in place till 30 September. He said that while the overall pandemic situation seems to be stable, the localised spread of the virus is being observed in some states.

Covid situation in Delhi

No death due to Covid-19 was recorded in Delhi for the third consecutive day on Saturday, while 29 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04%, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the 18th time since the national capital was hit by the second wave of the pandemic that zero fatality due to the disease was logged in a day.

Despite a fall in the number of daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned people, saying the chances of a third wave of the pandemic are quite real, while asserting that his government is preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

