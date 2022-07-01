Additionally, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday released the Flood Control Order 2022, as part of measures to prevent water logging in the national capital during the monsoon season. He also stressed the need for all nodal agencies to work together to avoid flood-like problems in the Khadar area, due to waterlogging and the rise in the water level of the Yamuna river during monsoon in Delhi. He said, "the joint efforts of all the agencies had ensured that the Government could deal with the problem of water logging effectively last year as well. This time too, the revenue department and other departments concerned should be prepared to deal with situations like floods during monsoon." The minister also directed the officers to visit different areas of Delhi, identify waterlogged areas, take immediate action on them and submit a report for the same.