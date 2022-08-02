After Delhi reported its third monkeypox case on Tuesday, the city government directed 3 private hospitals to create at least 10 isolation rooms for the infected individuals - 5 for management of suspected cases of monkeypox and 5 isolation rooms for management of confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Earlier in the day, a Nigerian man tested positive for the virus in the national capital. The 35-year-old man, with blisters and fever, were admitted to the LNJP Hospital three days ago. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The report which arrived Monday evening showed he was positive.

So far, a total of 8 cases of monkeypox have been reported from India, 5 from Kerala and 3 from Delhi. On Saturday, India reported its first monkeypox-linked death.

Following the first death in India, the Centre formed a taskforce team that will be tracing all the monkeypox cases in the country. Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, who would be heading the central taskforce team, assured, there was no need for any undue panic but it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant."There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms, he said.

Until now close to 20,000 monkeypox cases have been officially reported from 80 countries. Noting that the viral infection is spreading at a faster pace, World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it as a global health emergency a few days back.

According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.