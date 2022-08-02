Delhi directs 3 private hospitals to create 10 isolation rooms for monkeypox cases2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 04:42 PM IST
- So far, Delhi reported a total of 3 monkeypox cases
After Delhi reported its third monkeypox case on Tuesday, the city government directed 3 private hospitals to create at least 10 isolation rooms for the infected individuals - 5 for management of suspected cases of monkeypox and 5 isolation rooms for management of confirmed cases of monkeypox.