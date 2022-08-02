Delhi directs 3 pvt hospitals to create 10 isolation rooms for monkeypox cases

Following the first death in India, the Centre formed a taskforce team that will be tracing all the monkeypox cases in the country. Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, who would be heading the central taskforce team, assured, there was no need for any undue panic but it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant."There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms, he said.