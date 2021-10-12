NTPC today announced that it has been making electricity available to Delhi, but distribution companies are scheduling only 70% of power made available to them.

Taking to Twitter, NTPC on Tuesday said, NTPC has been making available required power for Delhi. As the data shows (1st October to 11th October), Delhi DISCOMs have been scheduling only 70% of power that has been made available by the NTPC.

The company also provided the data available for eleven days till October 11 along with the tweet.

The data showed, the discoms in the city scheduled (or got supply of) 38.81 million units (MU) against the 54.83 MU declared capacity entitlement (or made available by the NTPC).

Meanwhile, Power Ministry's fact sheet released today showed there was no energy deficit in Delhi during the two weeks period till October 10, 2021.

The power ministry said in the fact sheet, the maximum demand of Delhi was 4,536 MW (peak) and 96.2 MU (energy) on 10 October, 2021.

As per the information received from Delhi discoms, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them, it stated.

The power ministry, meanwhile, said in a statement that it has asked NTPC and DVC (Damodar Valley Corporation) to supply as much power as available to Delhi discoms under their respective power purchase agreements.

The ministry has also issued guidelines on October 11, 2021, regarding utilisation of unallocated power of central generating stations by the states, a ministry statement said.

Keeping in view the declared capacity (DC) offered to the Delhi discoms in last 10 days, the Ministry of Power has issued instructions on October 10, 2021, to NTPC and DVC to secure power supply to Delhi, the ministry stated adding that this will ensure that distribution companies (discoms) of Delhi will get as much as power as requisitioned by them as per their demand, it added.

The ministry has directed that NTPC and DVC may offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi discoms as per their allocations made to them under respective power purchase agreements (PPAs), from their coal-based power stations.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday asserted that power situation is "very critical" in the entire country. He further said, all efforts were being made to address the power crisis.

"The situation is very critical in the entire country. Several chief ministers have written to the Centre about it. All are trying together to improve the situation," he had said.

