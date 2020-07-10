Delhi dispensaries, polyclinics to start Covid-19 rapid antigen tests

"Test-Track-Treat strategy has been adopted to ensure early detection and containment of COVID-19 pandemic. In continuation of measures undertaken by Government of NCT of Delhi to augment COVID-19 testing and to ensure that it is more accessible, it has been decided that Rapid Antigen Detection tests will be offered by all Delhi Govt dispensaries and polyclinics from 9 am to 12 noon on all days to all eligible individuals (as per Annexure). This comes into effect immediately," read an order by Directorate General of Health Services, the Delhi government.