Covid in Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday said that in view of upcoming festivals, all District Magistrates and counterpart District DCPs will be responsible for strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour at all places identified vulnerable for transmission of coronavirus.

Today, the national capital recorded 28 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.05%. According to health department data, only five infection fatalities were reported in the city last month — one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28.

Two deaths due to the viral disease have so far been recorded this month in Delhi — one on October 2 and another on October 10. The death toll due to Covid stands at 25,089.

