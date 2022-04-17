Delhi: Doctors stress on testing, masks as positivity rate breaches 5% mark

Delhi: Doctors stress on testing, masks as positivity rate breaches 5% mark3 min read . 04:42 PM IST
On Saturday, Delhi logged 461 cases with a positivity rate of 5.33%, while two deaths were also reported. On Friday, Delhi had recorded 366 cases.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Saturday, Delhi logged 461 cases with a positivity rate of 5.33%, while two deaths were also reported. On Friday, Delhi had recorded 366 cases.
NEW DELHI : Doctors and health experts in national capital Delhi have warned that the authorities should bring back the mask mandate as the city's Covid-19 positivity rate breached the 5% mark.
NEW DELHI : Doctors and health experts in national capital Delhi have warned that the authorities should bring back the mask mandate as the city's Covid-19 positivity rate breached the 5% mark.
Doctors warned that those who are experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms should get themselves tested. The Delhi government had on 2 April stopped the imposition of fines for not wearing masks.
Doctors warned that those who are experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms should get themselves tested. The Delhi government had on 2 April stopped the imposition of fines for not wearing masks.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is slated to hold a meeting on 20 April on the sudden rise in cases in national capital Delhi. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5% to 5.33% in two weeks.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is slated to hold a meeting on 20 April on the sudden rise in cases in national capital Delhi. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5% to 5.33% in two weeks.
On Saturday, Delhi logged 461 cases with a positivity rate of 5.33%, while two deaths were also reported. On Friday, Delhi had recorded 366 cases.
On Saturday, Delhi logged 461 cases with a positivity rate of 5.33%, while two deaths were also reported. On Friday, Delhi had recorded 366 cases.
The last time Delhi had reported a positivity rate of 5.09 % was on 1 February, while on 31 January, the figure was 6.2%.
The last time Delhi had reported a positivity rate of 5.09 % was on 1 February, while on 31 January, the figure was 6.2%.
Doctors at leading government and private hospitals emphasised that there was a need to increase testing in the wake of the spike in cases, even as they said that "no drastic restrictions" were needed as of now.
Doctors at leading government and private hospitals emphasised that there was a need to increase testing in the wake of the spike in cases, even as they said that "no drastic restrictions" were needed as of now.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is keeping a close watch on the Covid-19 situation in the capital and there is no major reason to panic at present. He said also said that all necessary steps will be taken.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is keeping a close watch on the Covid-19 situation in the capital and there is no major reason to panic at present. He said also said that all necessary steps will be taken.
"People who are developing symptoms are not going for Covid-19 test, largely. Now, with a surge in cases and the positivity rate beyond five per cent again, I would urge people to go for testing if they are having symptoms.
"People who are developing symptoms are not going for Covid-19 test, largely. Now, with a surge in cases and the positivity rate beyond five per cent again, I would urge people to go for testing if they are having symptoms.
"Even those going for home isolation should go for testing," said a senior doctor at LNJP Hospital.
"Even those going for home isolation should go for testing," said a senior doctor at LNJP Hospital.
Dr Ritu Saxena, who heads the emergency department at the Delhi government's largest facility and a key Covid-19 hospital here, said that large gatherings should now be avoided and people should wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
Dr Ritu Saxena, who heads the emergency department at the Delhi government's largest facility and a key Covid-19 hospital here, said that large gatherings should now be avoided and people should wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
As the DDMA meeting is scheduled to be held on 20 April, "we can expect some sort of restrictions possibly, given the surge in cases and mounting positivity rate", she said.
As the DDMA meeting is scheduled to be held on 20 April, "we can expect some sort of restrictions possibly, given the surge in cases and mounting positivity rate", she said.
"We have 250 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, and depending on the situation, the entire facility again can be reserved for them. Currently, five patients are in the ICU, but none are on ventilator," she said
"We have 250 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, and depending on the situation, the entire facility again can be reserved for them. Currently, five patients are in the ICU, but none are on ventilator," she said
Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, at the Apollo hospital noted that hospitalisation is still less, but batted for ''logical'' and ''stringent" measures to check the spread of the infection.
Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, at the Apollo hospital noted that hospitalisation is still less, but batted for ''logical'' and ''stringent" measures to check the spread of the infection.
"Given the situation in Delhi, the DDMA meeting should have been held a bit earlier. Also, the mask mandate needs to be brought back," he said.
"Given the situation in Delhi, the DDMA meeting should have been held a bit earlier. Also, the mask mandate needs to be brought back," he said.
With the climbing positivity rate, the right move would be to take "logical, stringent measures," he added.
With the climbing positivity rate, the right move would be to take "logical, stringent measures," he added.
"We lost a Covid-19 patient lately at the hospital, but he was 79 and had co-morbidities. The good thing so far is that the number of hospitalised Covid patients is still less and severity is also less," Chatterjee said.
"We lost a Covid-19 patient lately at the hospital, but he was 79 and had co-morbidities. The good thing so far is that the number of hospitalised Covid patients is still less and severity is also less," Chatterjee said.
The doctor said that the current situation in Delhi doesn't warrant major curbs like shutting of markets and closing of physical offices, as the economy has suffered heavily already under the three waves of the pandemic.
The doctor said that the current situation in Delhi doesn't warrant major curbs like shutting of markets and closing of physical offices, as the economy has suffered heavily already under the three waves of the pandemic.
But, the situation is evolving, "so we will have to also closely watch it," Chatterjee said.
But, the situation is evolving, "so we will have to also closely watch it," Chatterjee said.
Doctors at several major government and private facilities had earlier this week cautioned that a “sense of complacency had set in among the masses" in general, especially after the mask mandate was removed recently by authorities.
Doctors at several major government and private facilities had earlier this week cautioned that a “sense of complacency had set in among the masses" in general, especially after the mask mandate was removed recently by authorities.
The steady rise in the positivity rate has triggered concerns about a possible new wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the city.
The steady rise in the positivity rate has triggered concerns about a possible new wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the city.
Doctors have also said that vaccination and herd immunity has “certainly provided a level of protection too" to people.
Doctors have also said that vaccination and herd immunity has “certainly provided a level of protection too" to people.
The nationwide vaccination exercise had begun in January 2021 and currently, the exercise to deliver a precaution dose is underway.
The nationwide vaccination exercise had begun in January 2021 and currently, the exercise to deliver a precaution dose is underway.