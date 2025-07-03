Delhi double murder case: Helper kills mother, son at Lajpat Nagar home, says woman ‘scolded’ him so...

A woman and her son was found dead at their home in the Lajpat Nagar-1 area, in Delhi. Police said on Thursday they apprehended their house/shop-help while he was on the run.

Advertisement

“The bodies of a woman, Ruchika (42) and her son, Krish (14) were found at their residence in the Lajpat Nagar-1 area. The suspect house help has been apprehended.,” the Delhi Police told news agency ANI.

The accused was identified as Mukesh (24). “He works as a driver/shop helper at the garment shop" which was run by the victim, police said.

As per police, the “house help” revealed during the initial investigation that “Ruchika scolded him, and that is why he killed them”.

"Further investigation underway,” the Delhi Police said.

The matter came to light when a PCR call was received at 9:43 pm on Wednesday from Kuldeep (44) from Lajpat Nagar-I.

According to police, Kuldeep informed that his wife and son were not responding to his calls, the door was closed, and there are blood stains at the gate and on the stairs.

Advertisement

Police reached the spot, and the gate was forcibly opened.

“The bodies of a woman and her son were found. The bodies were identified as Ruchika Sewani (42) and Krish Sewani (14),” police said.