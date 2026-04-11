Delhi draft EV policy 2026: New registrations of only electric three-wheelers allowed from 2027—Top 10 takeaways

The Delhi government’s new draft electric vehicle (EV) policy, released on Saturday, states that starting January 1, 2027, only electric three-wheelers will be allowed to be newly registered in the national capital. This will be followed by a full transition in the two-wheeler segment, with only electric models permitted from April 1, 2028.

Under the draft EV Policy 2026, incentives will be provided through direct benefit transfer to individuals, firms, and companies, as long as they are Delhi residents and the vehicle is registered in the national capital. Eligible buyers will need to apply for the subsidy through a process that will be announced by the Transport Department of the GNCTD, according to PTI.

The draft said, "The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030 builds on this momentum to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, improve air quality and create a supportive ecosystem for electric mobility. The policy will be applicable from the date of the notification.”

Delhi draft EV policy 2026: Key takeaways According to the draft policy, all electric cars priced at ₹ 30 lakh or below (ex-showroom) and registered in the national capital will receive a 100% exemption on road tax and registration charges until March 31, 2030. 2. "Electric cars with ex-showroom price above (Rs) 30 lakh registered in Delhi shall not be granted any exemption from road tax and registration fees," the draft mentioned.

3. The draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026–2030, available on the transport department’s website, also proposes a 50% exemption for strong hybrid vehicles.

4. Under the draft EV policy issued by the Delhi government, residents can receive a scrapping incentive of up to ₹1 lakh when they purchase a new electric car after scrapping their old BS-IV or older vehicles.

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The benefit will apply only if the new vehicle is bought within six months of obtaining a Certificate of Deposit (CoD) from an authorised scrapping facility. The policy further states that the ₹1 lakh incentive will be offered for buying a new electric car, provided its ex-factory price does not exceed ₹30 lakh.

5. For electric auto-rickshaws, the draft policy proposes a fixed incentive beginning at ₹50,000 in the first year, while buyers of electric two-wheelers could receive benefits of up to ₹30,000.

6. As per the policy, eligible two-wheeler buyers will be offered ₹10,000 per kWh, capped at ₹30,000 in the first year, ₹6,600 per kWh up to ₹20,000 in the second year, and ₹3,300 per kWh up to ₹10,000 in the third year. To qualify, the vehicle’s ex-factory price must not exceed ₹2.25 lakh.

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7. To encourage the adoption of electric auto-rickshaws, incentives of ₹50,000 in the first year, ₹40,000 in the second year, and ₹30,000 in the third year have been proposed. These benefits will apply to both new registrations and replacements of older CNG autos operating under Delhi permits.

8. In the goods vehicle segment, electric four-wheeler e-trucks (N1 category) may receive incentives of up to ₹1 lakh in the first year, followed by ₹75,000 in the second year and ₹50,000 in the third year.

9. The draft policy expands electrification goals to institutional transport systems. School buses will be phased into electric mode, with targets of 10% adoption in the second year, 20% in the third year, and 30% by 2030, reported NDTV.

10. It also mandates that all hired and leased government vehicles shift entirely to electric from the date the policy is notified, and any new government vehicle purchases will be electric. Additionally, new intra-state buses under the transport system will transition to electric, with scope to adopt cleaner alternatives such as hydrogen if they become available later.

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According to an official order, the government has invited feedback and suggestions from the public on the draft policy over the next 30 days. The draft also states that feedback and suggestions can be submitted via email at evpolicy2026@gmail.com or sent by post to the Joint Commissioner (EV), Transport Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, at 5/9 Underhill Road, Delhi–110054.

Originally introduced in August 2020 as a major initiative of the previous AAP government, the EV policy is aimed at reducing vehicular pollution and encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi. Its initial three-year term ended in August 2023, after which the government has continued to extend it.