To curtail the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government's Transport Department has reduced driving licence test slots by half and allowed applicants of permanent licence to take the test at any automated track.

As many as 1,000 slots are given for driving licence tests on a daily basis but they have now been reduced by half, according to a PTI report.

Out of the available slots, 50% will be reserved for applicants who made the booking during the lockdown and therefore needed to be rescheduled.

As per an order issued by the Transport Department on 6 June, the applicants for permanent licence can appear in driving skill tests at any automated test driving track, irrespective of the motor licencing office where they originally applied.

A candidate will be allowed to take an appointment for one category of licence only at a time. He or she may have another appointment at a later date for a different category, the order added.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Monday reported 131 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.22 per cent, the Delhi government informed.

This is the lowest single-day rise since February 22, when 128 cases were reported, and the lowest daily death since April 5, when 15 deaths were reported.

As many as 59,556 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 14,31,270, including 14,03,205 recoveries and 24,839 deaths.

There are currently 3,226 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

