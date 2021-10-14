Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has ordered that idol immersions during Durga Pooja shall not be allowed in any public places including the river Yamuna. DPCC asked people to immerse them at home in buckets or containers, saying the consequent pollution in rivers and lakes was a matter of concern.

“Idol Immersions shall not be allowed during the forthcoming Durga Puja in any public place including river Yamuna or any other Water Body/Public Place/Ponds, Ghats. The idol immersion ritual may be performed within the home premises in a bucket or container," it said in a notification.

Idol immersion in the Yamuna can attract a fine of ₹50,000 along with imprisonment of up to six years.

“It may be noted that the violation of directions issued under Section 33 A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, or the rules made there under shall be punishable under section 41 of the said Act which includes imprisonment up to six years and with fine," it said.

It also forbade the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) or baked clay for making idols and insisted on the use of only natural materials like traditional clay, noting that the chemical paints, colours and dyes applied on such PoP idols contain hazardous chemicals which cause harmful effects on aquatic life, which when consumed by humans may cause cancer and other diseases, including respiratory ailments, skin infections, among others.

The DPCC also said that worship material like flowers, decorating material (made of paper), among others, be removed before immersion of idols, and may be collected separately for disposal in an environmentally safe manner like handing over to door-to-door waste collection vehicles.

