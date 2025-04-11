Delhi dust storm: Traffic affected, several vehicles damaged as trees collapse | Watch videos

The capital city was hit with massive traffic snarls on Friday as the gusty winds caused trees to fall, damaging vehicles in several areas after a strong dust storm hit Delhi for a second day.

Advertisement

The dust storm has prompted the Met Department to warn of adverse weather conditions in the coming hours and issue an orange alert for Delhi-NCR.

Delhi, which had witnessed sunny weather during the day, saw the sky turn cloudy by evening.

Social media platforms were flooded with pictures and videos of the severe dust storm, which caused trees to fall and vehicles to be damaged.

Watch videos of the aftermath of the Delhi dust storm here:

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read | Flight operations hit! Airlines issue advisory after dust storm in Delhi

Advertisement

IMD issues ‘orange’ alert According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a dust storm followed by a thunderstorm, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-80 kmph, is expected later in the evening.

The weather agency outlined possible impacts of the severe weather, cautioning that strong winds and hail may damage plantations, horticulture, and standing crops.

There is also a risk of injury to people and cattle in open areas, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor harm to kutcha houses and huts, and the possibility of loose objects being blown away.

The orange alert indicates that residents should “be prepared" and "take action” as per the IMD’s advisory.

Also Read | Rainfall warning ousts heatwave alert! IMD predicts wet spells in THESE states

The IMD has advised people to stay indoors, secure windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel. Advertisement

It also recommended taking shelter in safe places -- not under trees -- and avoiding contact with concrete surfaces. People are urged to unplug electrical appliances, exit water bodies immediately, and stay away from objects that conduct electricity.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain on Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could dip to around 20 degrees Celsius.