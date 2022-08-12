Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia calls out Centre over freebies debate. Read here

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should take note of the examples from all over the world where education and health services are free of cost
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reportedly slammed the Centre on their 'quid pro quo' approach, in the wake of attacks and counter-attacks regarding the 'Revdi politics' on freebies. The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should take note of the examples from all over the world where education and health services are free of cost.
"Politics is being done to make fun of welfare schemes by calling them 'free ki revdi'. Yesterday, FM Nirmala Sitharaman tried to scare the country and said that the country would be ruined. Madam Finance Minister google and see that all the developed countries of the world believe in free education for their children," said Sisodia, according to news agency ANI report.
Additionally, the Delhi minister highlighted that 39 countries around the world provide free education and countries like Canada, UK, and Brazil provide free health facilities to their people while drinking water is free in many countries, while he questioned why were the facilities being called "free revdi" and listed that the AAP-led Delhi government was in surplus for 7 years even after providing free facilities to people, the report said.
"These governments believe in free investment on their citizens. Our country is at the bottom of every index. Madam Finance Minister look at the BJP governments, the physical deficit in UP is ₹81,000 crore and that of Gujarat is ₹36,000 crore. Whereas for 7 years, the Delhi government is running in surplus despite investment in education, health etc," he added.
The Delhi minister called out the Centre for free waivers and supporting its "friends" and said, "Two models of direct governance are visible in the country. There is a model in which people in power help friends, that is the model of friendship. Taxes worth lakhs of crores of friends are waived and that is called development. The second model is public tax money is being used for schools, and hospitals, free electricity, free bus travel for women, and pension is being given to the elderly," the report said.
It is important to note that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying he had given a "perverse twist" to the debate on freebies as health and education were never considered giveaways and no Indian government has ever denied them to the people, adding that by classifying education and health as freebies, Kejriwal was trying to instil fear in minds of the poor, the report further stated.
