Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19, isolates himself

Delhi's deputy chief minster Manush Sisodia today said that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. He also said after testing positive for the virus, he has isolated himself.

"After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept myself in seclusion.

Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work," the 48-year-old minister tweeted.

हल्का बुख़ार होने के बाद आज कोरोना टेस्ट क़राया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोज़िटिव आई है. मैंने स्वयं को एकांतवास में रख लिया है.

फ़िलहाल बुख़ार या अन्य कोई परेशानी नहीं है मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूँ. आप सब की दुआओं से जल्द ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर काम पर लौटूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020





Earlier today, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had informed that Sisodia will not be attending today's special one-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly as he is having fever since last night.

"Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will not attend today's session as he has fever since last night," Goel said in Delhi Assembly.

Among the ministers in Delhi government, health minister Satyendar Jain had tested positive for the virus in June.

