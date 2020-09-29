Delhi Dy CM Sisodia discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19

After being hospitalised on last Thursday due to dengue while being treated for Covid-19, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was today discharged from Max hospital after he tested negative for coronavirus, said office of Deputy CM. Doctors have advised him to take rest for a week, it added.

Sisodia, 48, was shifted to the hospital in Saket on Thursday evening, considering his "falling" blood platelet count and low oxygen level.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the private health facility in south Delhi and later administered plasma therapy.

"His condition is now better. If everything goes well, then the deputy chief minister may be discharged from the hospital within two days," said an official from the Deputy Chief Minister's Office.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation.

On Wednesday, he was shifted to the LNJP Hospital for treatment and tested positive for dengue a day later.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,984 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the infection count mounted to over 2.73 lakh in the city, while the death toll rose to 5,272 with 37 new fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.

The relatively low count of fresh cases came out of the 36,302 tests done the previous day.

The active COVID-19 case count on Monday stood at 27,123, down from 29,228 the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

