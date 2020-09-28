Delhi Dy CM Sisodia's condition better, likely to be discharged soon: Official

NEW DELHI : The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is suffering from COVID-19 and dengue, is much better and he is likely to be discharged from hospital in the next few days, officials said on Monday.

Sources at the Max hospital also said that he is doing better.

Sources at the Max hospital also said that he is doing better.

Sisodia, 48, was shifted to the hospital in Saket on Thursday evening, considering his "falling" blood platelet count and low oxygen level.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the private health facility in south Delhi and later administered plasma therapy.

"His condition is now better. If everything goes well, then the deputy chief minister may be discharged from the hospital within two days," said an official from the Deputy Chief Minister's Office.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation.

On Wednesday, he was shifted to the LNJP Hospital for treatment and tested positive for dengue a day later.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.