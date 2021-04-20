The Delhi government on Monday announced a 6-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 6 am on April 26 to contain the spread of infections.

Citizens engaged in essential services like shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat, medicines, among others, banks and insurance offices, petrol pumps, delivery of food, among others, will be allowed, they will need to produce an e-pass.

An order from the Delhi government said that District Magistrates will be responsible for the issuance of e-passes.

Delhi e-pass: Here's how to apply

-Go to e-pass portal of Delhi government:

https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/

-Click on the link to apply for e-pass

-Enter your name, contact number, district, among others, and upload a government ID proof.

-Submit a letter from the employer or establishment

-Click on 'Submit'. Upon submitting the form, an e-pass number will be generated

-After the confirmation of the e-pass, the applicant will receive an SMS. The e-pass can be downloaded on the mobile or a hard copy can be taken.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava urged the residents of the national capital to stay indoors.

"A lockdown has been announced by Delhi government from 10 pm tonight till 5 am on April 26. My appeal to residents of Delhi is to stay indoors. Most essential services, commodities will be available," he told the media.

