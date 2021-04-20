Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi e-pass for lockdown: Where to apply, eligibility. Check all details

Delhi e-pass for lockdown: Where to apply, eligibility. Check all details

Premium
Police officers and paramilitary forces barricade a road in New Delhi, India, on Monday..
1 min read . 07:19 AM IST Staff Writer

District Magistrates will be responsible for the issuance of e-passes.

The Delhi government on Monday announced a 6-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 6 am on April 26 to contain the spread of infections.

The Delhi government on Monday announced a 6-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 6 am on April 26 to contain the spread of infections.

Citizens engaged in essential services like shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat, medicines, among others, banks and insurance offices, petrol pumps, delivery of food, among others, will be allowed, they will need to produce an e-pass.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Citizens engaged in essential services like shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat, medicines, among others, banks and insurance offices, petrol pumps, delivery of food, among others, will be allowed, they will need to produce an e-pass.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

An order from the Delhi government said that District Magistrates will be responsible for the issuance of e-passes.

Delhi e-pass: Here's how to apply

-Go to e-pass portal of Delhi government:

https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/

-Click on the link to apply for e-pass

-Enter your name, contact number, district, among others, and upload a government ID proof.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

US asks citizens to avoid travelling to India amid Covid surge

1 min read . 07:10 AM IST
Premium

PM Modi to meet vaccine manufacturers today as govt opens Covid jabs for all above 18 years

1 min read . 06:57 AM IST
Premium

Covid-19: World can bring pandemic under control within months, says WHO chief

2 min read . 06:49 AM IST
Premium

PM Modi speaks to UP CM, takes stock of measures to control Covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . 06:15 AM IST

-Submit a letter from the employer or establishment

-Click on 'Submit'. Upon submitting the form, an e-pass number will be generated

-After the confirmation of the e-pass, the applicant will receive an SMS. The e-pass can be downloaded on the mobile or a hard copy can be taken.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava urged the residents of the national capital to stay indoors.

"A lockdown has been announced by Delhi government from 10 pm tonight till 5 am on April 26. My appeal to residents of Delhi is to stay indoors. Most essential services, commodities will be available," he told the media.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.