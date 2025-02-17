Earthquake today in Delhi: People in Delhi-NCR woke up to strong tremors after an earthquake struck New Delhi on Monday. Several residents from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, etc, took to social media and shared how the quake felt far stronger than past incidents.

Strong tremors caused by the Delhi earthquake, even when it was recorded with an intensity of 4 on the Richter scale, left Delhites wondering: ‘Why did Delhi earthquake tremors feel so severe when the intensity was only 4?’ The answer lies in the Delhi earthquake's location.

Why did Delhi earthquake tremors feel so severe when the intensity was only 4? Delhi earthquake tremors felt so severe even when the intensity was only 4 on Richter scale because the epicentre of today's earthquake was New Delhi.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan and there were some reports of people hearing a loud sound as the ground shook.

According to ANI, shallow earthquakes, originating five or 10 kilometres below the surface, cause more damage than those originating deep below the surface. Today's Delhi earthquake was recorded at a depth of 5 kilometres.

In most cases, Delhi experiences tremors from earthquakes with epicentres in Northern Indian regions like Himachal, Jammu, and Kashmir. But this time, the epicentre was New Delhi, and the proximity of the epicentre resulted in strong tremors across Delhi-NCR.

Earthquake today in Delhi: Scary videos surface on X Netizens reshared scary videos capturing the impact of strong tremors due to the Delhi earthquake today.

Delhi earthquake today: Why Delhites experience frequent earthquake tremors? Earthquake tremors in Delhi are frequent because the national capital region is a part of an active seismic zone. Delhi NCR region is located close to Himalayas which is seismically very active. Several weak zones are also located close to Delhi for example, Delhi-Haridwar ridge, Mahendragarh-Dehradun subsurface fault, Moradabad fault, Sohna fault, great boundary fault, Delhi-Sargodha ridge, Yamuna River lineament, etc.

Earthquake in Delhi today: People share scary experience Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over earthquake today in Delhi and urged people to stay calm and follow safety measures.

Modi said in a post on X, "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation."

Sudden tremors due to earthquake sparked fears among residents. A woman in her 50s who was out on a morning walk in E Block of Noida Sector 20 told PTI, "'Hum log bahar park me walk kar rahe the toh pata nahin chala. Lekin kafi tej tha. Log bahar aa gaye. (We were walking in the park, so we didn't feel it strongly. But it was quite strong. People came rushing out)'."