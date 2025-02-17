Residents of Delhi NCR and parts of northern India were jolted awake by a 4.0 magnitude earthquake at around 5:36 AM on Monday.

Many anxious residents of high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad rushed outdoors after feeling strong tremors.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in Delhi, at a shallow depth of just 5 km, which likely intensified the impact across the region.

Delhi is classified under Zone IV of India’s seismic map, indicating a history of moderate earthquakes. Later, another 4.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in Bihar at 8:02 AM.

Why So Many Earthquakes? The rising earthquake risk in India is largely attributed to rapid urbanization. Severe economic damage caused by the collapse of local or regional economies could have long-lasting negative impacts on the country as a whole. As the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned, this risk becomes even greater if an earthquake strikes a major city, like Delhi or Mumbai.

Past records Over the past two decades, India has experienced 10 major earthquakes, resulting in over 20,000 deaths. According to the current seismic zone map (IS 1893: 2002), more than 59% of the country’s land is at risk from moderate to severe seismic activity, meaning it is vulnerable to shaking of MSK Intensity VII and above.

The entire Himalayan belt is particularly susceptible to major earthquakes, with magnitudes exceeding 8.0.

Here’s what survey report says… According to a survey report by LocalCircles in order to assess how aware and prepared citizens are in the event of a high-intensity earthquake in their city or town. The survey gathered over 43,000 responses from individuals across 178 districts in India.

87% of respondents have never had a building safety audit When asked citizens, “Is the house or building you currently reside in earthquake resistant?” Quite shockingly, out of 15,392 respondents to this question, 87% indicated that “they have never done it”; 7%, however, said “they did it in the last 3 years, but it was just a formality; 2% indicated the building safety audit was done “several years back and it was a one-time thing”; while 4% of respondents were not sure on the issue.

Only 14% are confident their home is earthquake-resistant, cites, ‘corruption links’ between builder and municipal corporation When building, renovating, or purchasing a home, the key concern is often its safety. A survey asked 15,121 citizens across the country if their current residence is earthquake-resistant. Only 14% confirmed that it was built to be earthquake-resistant.

Meanwhile, 40% said it wasn’t, 17% indicated that while “the builder claims, we are not sure”; and 29% stated they “can’t say”. To sum up, only 14% of people surveyed are sure the house or building they stay in is earthquake resistant, according to the survey report.

Some citizens also suggested that this issue is tied to corruption, with builders sometimes colluding with municipal corporations, leading to compromised audits or skipped processes.

No audit conducted by municipal corporation A survey question asked, “When was the last time your municipal corporation conducted a building safety audit of your house or residential building, and how was the experience?” The results were startling: out of 15,392 respondents, 87% reported that no audit had ever been conducted. 7% said the audit was done in the last three years, but it felt like a mere formality.

NCS says, ‘nothing to worry’ despite alarming data Despite these alarming statistics, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has reassured the public that there is "nothing to worry about" regarding these risks, ANI reported.

"Delhi has been experiencing minor earthquakes. This earthquake occurred in Dhaula Kuan. In 2007, an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude had occurred there. There is nothing to worry about. It is a seismic zone there," Mishra said.

Elaborating on the cause of the earthquake, the NCS Director said, “The earthquake occurred due to in-situ material heterogeneity... After 4.0 magnitude, the aftershock will be less by 1.2 magnitudes; it is natural as it will heal it.”