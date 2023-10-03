Delhi earthquake today: Take a look at some hilarious tweets shared on X

Few minutes after a long earthquake struck Delhi, the long tremmor generated a meme-fest on social media site X, formerly Twitter. Not just in Delhi, tremors were also felt in Uttar Pradesh as well.

The recent quake was of magnitude 6.2 and its epicentre was located in Nepal at a depth of 5km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:Nepal," tweeted National Center for Seismology on X.