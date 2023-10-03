Delhi earthquake today: Take a look at some hilarious tweets shared on X

Few minutes after a long earthquake struck Delhi on Tuesday, users generated a meme fest on social media.

Few minutes after a long earthquake struck Delhi, the long tremmor generated a meme-fest on social media site X, formerly Twitter. Not just in Delhi, tremors were also felt in Uttar Pradesh as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recent quake was of magnitude 6.2 and its epicentre was located in Nepal at a depth of 5km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:Nepal," tweeted National Center for Seismology on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later Delhi Police requested people to not panic in the situation and stay calm. It also advised people to come out of their buildings in such situation and reach a safe spot without panicking.

After feeling tremors in the national capital and UP, people were quick to turn towards social media to share their reactions.

“Just yesterday SRK posted about Dunki and today #earthquake tremors felt in North India. Even Nature understands who is real king," posted one X user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“That was a long Earthquake in Delhi," tweeted another user on X.

Another X user shared a meme of superstar Rajinikanth.

