Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today

Earthquake tremors were felt in West Delhi today. "An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 today," said National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 IST today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

The epicentre of the earthquake was 8 km northwest (NW) of the national capital, the agency said.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries to anyone.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via