Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today

Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 09:47 AM IST
Delhi earthquake: There were no reports of any damage or injuries to anyone
Earthquake tremors were felt in West Delhi today. "An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 today," said National Center for Seismology.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues notice to 20 farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav1 min read . 10:52 AM IST
India dispatches Covishield vaccines to Bahrain, Sri Lanka1 min read . 10:28 AM IST
Samyukta Kisan Morcha blames Centre, Deep Sidhu for making farmers rally violent1 min read . 10:08 AM IST
India logs 11,666 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, tally over 1.07 crore1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
The epicentre of the earthquake was 8 km northwest (NW) of the national capital, the agency said.
There were no reports of any damage or injuries to anyone.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×