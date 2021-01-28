OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today
Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 09:47 AM IST Staff Writer

Delhi earthquake: There were no reports of any damage or injuries to anyone

Earthquake tremors were felt in West Delhi today. "An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 today," said National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 8 km northwest (NW) of the national capital, the agency said.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries to anyone.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

