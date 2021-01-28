Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today

Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today1 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Delhi earthquake: There were no reports of any damage or injuries to anyone
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi earthquake: There were no reports of any damage or injuries to anyone
Earthquake tremors were felt in West Delhi today. "An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 today," said National Center for Seismology.
Earthquake tremors were felt in West Delhi today. "An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 today," said National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 8 km northwest (NW) of the national capital, the agency said.
There were no reports of any damage or injuries to anyone.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.