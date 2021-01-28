Subscribe
Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today
An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Delhi.

Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Staff Writer

Delhi earthquake: There were no reports of any damage or injuries to anyone

Earthquake tremors were felt in West Delhi today. "An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 today," said National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 8 km northwest (NW) of the national capital, the agency said.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries to anyone.

