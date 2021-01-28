Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today

Delhi earthquake: There were no reports of any damage or injuries to anyone

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earthquake tremors were felt in West Delhi today. "An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 today," said National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake tremors were felt in West Delhi today. "An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 today," said National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 8 km northwest (NW) of the national capital, the agency said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There were no reports of any damage or injuries to anyone.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}