Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today

Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 06:50 AM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today
Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
There was no immediate report of any damage to life or property.
Earlier, medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck near Delhi on December 17, prompting people to rush out of their homes.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 48 km southwest of Gurgaon in Haryana, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake struck at 11:46 pm at a depth of 7.5 km from the surface.
Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds.
