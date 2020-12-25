Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today
Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi.

Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today

1 min read . 06:50 AM IST Staff Writer

Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today

Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

There was no immediate report of any damage to life or property.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India Ratings revises FY21 GDP contraction from 11.8% to 7.8%

1 min read . 08:34 AM IST

China to suspend UK flights indefinitely: Foreign ministry

1 min read . 08:29 AM IST

Growth expected to revive in third quarter: RBI paper

2 min read . 08:25 AM IST

New coronavirus strain: Odisha to keep surveillance on UK returnees

1 min read . 08:28 AM IST

There was no immediate report of any damage to life or property.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India Ratings revises FY21 GDP contraction from 11.8% to 7.8%

1 min read . 08:34 AM IST

China to suspend UK flights indefinitely: Foreign ministry

1 min read . 08:29 AM IST

Growth expected to revive in third quarter: RBI paper

2 min read . 08:25 AM IST

New coronavirus strain: Odisha to keep surveillance on UK returnees

1 min read . 08:28 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Earlier, medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck near Delhi on December 17, prompting people to rush out of their homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 48 km southwest of Gurgaon in Haryana, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 11:46 pm at a depth of 7.5 km from the surface.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.