Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital today

Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

Earlier, medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck near Delhi on December 17, prompting people to rush out of their homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 48 km southwest of Gurgaon in Haryana, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 11:46 pm at a depth of 7.5 km from the surface.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds.