The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday eased Covid-19 norms further ahead of the upcoming festive season. An order, issued by the DDMA, listing various allowed and restricted activities in view of Covid-19 will come into effect from the intervening night of 31 October and 1 November.

The DDMA has allowed full-seating capacity in cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, and also raised the number of people attending wedding functions and last rites from 100 to 200.

The notice said that owners of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be responsible for strict adherence to standard operating protocol (SOP) and official guidelines as well as Covid-appropriate behaviour at the premises.

It also allowed all the authorised weekly markets in the city to reopen from November 1.

Meanwhile, the DDMA has also said that Chhath Puja celebrations will be allowed at designated sites in the city except the banks of Yamuna river.

The directions were issued in an order released on Friday.

“The celebration of Chhath Pooja during the month of November shall be allowed only at designated sites outside containment zones with requisite permission from the district magistrate. No site shall be designated on the bank of river Yamuna," the DDMA order read.

The DDMA had on Tuesday given its nod to allow Chhath Puja in the national capital.

The authority further said designated sites shall be identified and managed by the respective district magistrate in coordination with concerned departments agencies.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.