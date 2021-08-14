To celebrate 75th Independence Day, restaurants in Delhi are pouring discounts and offering mouth-watering menu including extravagant buffet, lavish brunches a storm of Indian cuisines just in one platter.

Small or big, city-based eateries are leaving no stone unturned to make the freedom day a 'dine-out' day for foodies revelling in the patriotic fervour.

For someone with an Indian taste bud, Ardor 2.1 at Connaught Place has planned an unique feast. The restaurant would be serving you the "country thali" in the shape of the Indian map. The platter has something from each state including Chicken Biryani from Andhra Pradesh, Rasam from Kerala, Gatte ki Subzi from Rajasthan, Sago Kheer from Chhattisgarh, Pav Bhaji from Maharashtra, Aloo Posto from Bengal, Fafda from Gujarat.

A tricolour menu will be served at the OTB Courtyard with everything saffron, white and green. The patriotically-dressed delicacies include hummus platter, paneer tikka, angithi murg, pasta, and dimsum basket. The restaurant promises the spread to be both scrumptious and "Instagram-worthy".

Restaurants are pouring discounts

The several city-based restaurants are offering huge discounts on the occasion of Independence Day.

To mark the 74th Independence Day, Crowne Plaza at Okhla is offering a whooping 74 per cent discount on their ‘Buffet of Unity'.

"We have picked up the dishes which are either staple to a particular state or come under the category of heirloom recipes. Few of the signature dishes from the menu includes Chicken Chettinad from Tamil Nadu, Hyderabadi Biryani, Kashmiri Phirni, Rajasthani Moong Dal Halwa and many more," said Pradipt Sinha, director of food and beverage, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla.

He added that an Olympic-themed dessert station has also been set up at the restaurant.

Similarly, Shakespeare Cafe in Punjabi Bagh is offering a flat "75 per cent" discount on its entire menu from 2-8 pm.

The spreads at Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka and Roseate Hotels & Resorts is a mix of national and international delights.

"The dinner will feature delights like Luckhnawi Mutton Nihari, Punjabi Kukkad Makhani, Uttrakhandi Paneer Hara Masala, Chicken Chettinad with Malabari Parantha, Tiranga Motiya Biryani. The buffet will also have International flavours like Tenderloin Shepherd Pie, Honey Mustard Glazed Chicken, Thai Vegetable Green Curry, Misoyaki Noodles and a lot more," said executive chef Rishikesh Rai, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka.

While Vivanta is offering 50 per cent discount to defence personnel, feast at Roseate's Kiyan and DEL will be given at a special price starting ₹1,999.

SOCIAL and Smoke House Deli are giving a 20 per cent and 15 per cent discount, respectively, in their outlets across the city to defence personnel along with their family and friends for dine-in.

Food-chains like Pizza Hut and Bikano are also offering discounts on their menu.

(With inputs from agencies)

