For someone with an Indian taste bud, Ardor 2.1 at Connaught Place has planned an unique feast. The restaurant would be serving you the "country thali" in the shape of the Indian map. The platter has something from each state including Chicken Biryani from Andhra Pradesh, Rasam from Kerala, Gatte ki Subzi from Rajasthan, Sago Kheer from Chhattisgarh, Pav Bhaji from Maharashtra, Aloo Posto from Bengal, Fafda from Gujarat.