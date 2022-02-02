Delhi eatery offering 71,000 for finishing 10-ft-long dosa in 40 minutes

Surendra Gupta, a customer who took up the Dosa challenge, said, 'I took the challenge, but I couldn't eat the whole dosa. I thought of winning the prize of ₹71,000 and that's why I participated. I thought I might be able to finish the dosa. But I couldn't finish the dosa and lost the challenge. I am visiting the restaurant since the last 10-12 years. I have tasted the dosa and it is tasty, so I thought I might win the challenge. But I couldn't eat it. The dosa costs 1,500 rupees. I was thinking about this for some time. I thought of taking up the challenge that I might win the prize money too. Now my whole family is finishing the dosa. Everyone should come and at least try if they can win this challenge'.

