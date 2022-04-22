The municipal corporation polls in Delhi have been put on hold by the State Election Commission after the Centre directed the merger of the city's three civic bodies. Accordinly, SK Srivastava, State Election Commissioner of Delhi on Wednesday issued a notification to stop all preparatory steps.

“....pursuant to the enactment of ‘The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022,’ whereby the three municipal corporations in Delhi have ceased to exist and have been replaced by a unified single Municipal Corporation, I, S.K Srivastava, state election commissioner …do hereby keep on hold all preparatory steps for the conduct of general election to three municipal corporations of Delhi, and rescind the notifications with immediate effect..," the notification read.

The notifications now rescinded by the commission include those issued for the appointment of electoral registration officers-cum-returning officers for the wards of the three corporations, district election officer for the wards, observers and other officials for the municipal corporation polls.

Earlier in March, Srivastava had delayed the announcement of dates for the MCD polls. During a press conference, he had announced that the Centre was planning unification of the North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations.

Elections to the three corporations were last held on April 23, 2017. The five-year term of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will end on May 18, South Delhi Municipal Corporation a day later and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on May 22.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, lays down bringing down the existing number of 272 wards to 250. It will require ward redrawing exercise that is expected to delay the civic body polls for several months, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)