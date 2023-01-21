Delhi education system had leakages in foundation, missing dots: Manish Sisodia2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 03:01 AM IST
- Sisodia informed that the government focused on the right training of teachers and provided them with instructions in different premier institutes and countries
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the education system of Delhi had several problems which included leakages in its foundation and missing dots in policies. The minister who also has charge of the education ministry added that earlier students had a mindset of seeking jobs, instead of thinking about creating employment opportunities.
