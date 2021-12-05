Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Eight more automated driving test tracks to reduce wait period

1 min read . 07:46 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • The automated tracks are used to test the skill of an applicant driver through up-gradient, forward-8, reverse-S and traffic junctions

NEW DELHI : Delhi government has decided to install automated driving test tracks to reduce the waiting period for applicants seeking permanent driving licenses.

The tracks will set up in eight educational institutions throughout the national capital.

The tracks will cost around 10 crore and are expected to be constructed in two months after successful bidding.

The transport department has floated tenders for construction of the automated tracks at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women in Keshmere Gate, Delhi Technological University in Bawna and five Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Pusa, Jaffarpur Kalan, Mayur Vihar, Shahdara, Jail Road and Narela.

"These new automated driving test tracks will help reduce the waiting time for applicants seeking permanent driving licences. Currently, the waiting period before taking up the test is around two months," said a senior transport department officer.

The department has 10 automated driving test tracks at its regional offices in different parts of the city.

The automated tracks are used to test the skill of an applicant driver through up-gradient, forward-8, reverse-S and traffic junctions. They are marked on 24 skills, including reversing vehicle on 'S' shaped stretch, parking, overtaking and crossing at intersections. 

