Delhi elderly couple robbed of ₹15 crore in over 15-day long ‘digital arrest’

In another instance of "digital arrest" in Delhi, an elderly couple was swindled out of nearly ₹15 crore by cybercriminals who alleged the matter involved national security. Reflecting on the ordeal, 81-year-old Om Taneja lamented that failing to alert the police was their most significant mistake after he and his wife, Dr. Indira Taneja (77), lost ₹14.85 crore.

The couple — residents of South Delhi's Greater Kailash — were held under digital arrest for over 15 days by fraudsters impersonating telecom and law enforcement officials.

Dr. Indira and her husband were subjected to this psychological coercion between December 24 and January 9. Throughout this period, they were forced to remain on constant audio and video calls and pressured into transferring massive funds to various bank accounts for “verification” purposes.

"The cyber fraudsters repeatedly threatened us with arrest and serious consequences," Om Taneja told PTI. The Delhi Police’s cyber crime unit has launched an investigation following the registration of an e-FIR.

The couple had returned to India after decades of working in the United States and have lived in Greater Kailash since 2016. With their children settled abroad, the scammers exploited the victims' isolation, advanced age, and health conditions to maintain control.

Beginning of the Nightmare Dr. Indira Taneja recounted that the nightmare began at noon on December 24 with a call from someone posing as a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) official. Despite her telling the caller that the flagged number wasn't hers, the fraudster claimed the case was being moved to the Colaba Police in Mumbai.

"He told me that my telephone number was being disconnected because obscene calls were made from it and that 26 people had filed complaints," Dr. Indira said, adding that the cyber crooks also accused the couple of being involved in money laundering.

"Despite that, he said arrest warrants were issued against me and an FIR was registered in Maharashtra," she added.

The interaction quickly shifted to video mode, where the suspect alleged a Canara Bank account in Mumbai had been opened in her name for money laundering. The fraudsters insisted her fingerprints were linked to the account and claimed the matter was a threat to national security.

"A man named Vikrant Singh Rajput appeared on the screen wearing a police uniform. I could see police insignia behind him. He told me I was involved in money laundering," the elderly woman said.

“ ₹ 500 Crore Fraud” Threatening immediate arrest unless she traveled to Mumbai, the criminals then offered a "verification process" as the only alternative. They strictly prohibited the couple from contacting anyone —including neighbors or their children in the US. Under this pretense, the Tanejas were instructed to transfer their savings for official scrutiny.

"They said a fraud of ₹500 crore had taken place and that since I had returned from the US to serve the nation, it had become a national-security issue," the woman further said.

She said the threats soon escalated and they were then told to transfer money from their bank accounts for verification.