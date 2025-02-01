VIDEO: ‘I will shoot’, AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal attacked in freestyle fight in Delhi

Delhi Election 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and candidate from the Delhi's Rithala constituency, Mohinder Goyal was attacked during an election rally after which he fell unconscious, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Mohinder Goyal is presently undergoing treatment at the Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of the attack. Taking to X, Singh said, “People of Delhi, think about it, since the government is not formed now, they are shooting, if by mistake BJP comes to power, then “they will make Delhi a bastion of hooliganism”

The Delhi Police received a PCR call at around 11.15 am today after which the police team reached the spot.

Police officials said, "We had received a call that Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mahendra Goyal has been assaulted and he has fallen unconscious."

Arvind Kejriwal condemns attack on AAP MLA Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on incumbent MLA and Rithala constituency candidate Mohinder Goyal, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to violence out of frustration as they are "losing" Delhi elections.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote “BJP is losing elections badly in Delhi - in frustration they have now resorted to violence. We strongly condemn the attack on our MLA Mahendra Goyal from Rithala.”

Who is AAP Candidate Mohinder Goyal? Mohinder Goyal is in the electoral fray against Bharatiya Janata Party's Kulwant Rana and Congress' Sushant Mishra for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls on February 5.

Rithala Assembly constituency is one of the 70 Delhi assembly constituencies and is located in the North West Delhi district.

AAP's Mohinder Goyal has been the incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rithala since 2015.

Delhi Police had earlier issued a notice to Goyal and his office staff to join the investigation in a case involving fake Aadhaar card documents, in which several Bangladeshis were arrested, and fake Aadhaar cards were recovered during the investigation, according to Delhi Police sources.

Responding to the allegations, Goyal had termed the allegations as "politically motivated."

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.