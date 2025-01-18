Delhi Elections 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's car was reportedly attacked with stones during a campaign rally in national capital Delhi, leading to chaos and accusations against Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP has claimed that the attack was orchestrated by BJP candidate Parvesh Verma's supporters, who allegedly aimed to intimidate Kejriwal amid rising tensions ahead of the assembly elections.

Following the incident, AAP took to social media to denounce the attack as a “cowardly act” driven by fear of defeat, asserting that it would not deter Arvind Kejriwal from his campaign efforts.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that his party would take decisive steps to extend the benefits of free electricity and water to tenants if re-elected to power.

Assuring a resolution, Arvind Kejriwal said, “We will ensure that after the elections, tenants, many of whom belong to the Purvanchal region, will also enjoy the benefits of free electricity and water.”

'Kejriwal's Car Crushed BJP Worker' The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has responded to allegations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding the attack on Arvind Kejriwal's car, dismissing the claims as a ploy by Kejriwal to garner sympathy ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma stated, “The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the worker of the BJP. The leg of the worker has broken, and I am going to the Lady Hardinge Medical College to inquire about his health. This is very shameful.”

Delhi Election 2025: AAP vs BJP In the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, 2025, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking to secure a third consecutive term under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to make a comeback after nearly three decades in opposition.